Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
** Drug developer's shares rise as much as 24 pct to eight-month high of $4.84, the biggest intra-day jump in four-and-half years
** More than 6 mln shares were traded in the first half hour, almost five times their 10-day average volume
** Says late Wednesday Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG returned rights to experimental cancer drug and agreed to pay $85 mln upfront
** Deal with Novartis is economically favorable to Array, allowing the smaller drug developer to conserve cash to develop other compounds, analysts at William Blair write in a note
** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had fallen 22 pct this year
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process