** Bank of Georgia Holdings Plc's shares fall as much as 9.7 pct, after the bank says it will place up to 3.59 mln shares with existing & new institutional investors to help it fund acquisitions

** Stock top pct loser on London's FTSE 250 index. Shares hit their lowest in over 11 months.

** The placing represents up to 9.99 pct of its current issued share capital, the bank said in statement post market close on Thursday.

** Proceeds raised will help bank buy a local retail bank, 25 pct of a Georgian water utility & further hospitals, ahead of the planned healthcare IPO in 2015 (RM:esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)