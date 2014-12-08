** Hochschild Mining's shares hit more than 6-yr
low after brokerage RBC cuts TP, saying co remains a
"structurally higher cost silver miner" at prevailing metal
prices
** RBC Capital Markets cuts TP to 120 pence ($2) vs 140
pence, marginally below mean analyst TP of $2.05
** At current prices, Hochschild's operations remain
marginal, raising the possibility that it will forced to
optimize production beyond 2015 if metal prices remain weak, RBC
analyst Jonathan Guy says
** Silver, which fell 36 pct in 2013, has lost
another 16.3 pct YTD, while gold has fallen a further 1
pct after tumbling 28 pct last year.
** Last month, the Peruvian miner said it expected all-in
sustaining costs of $15-$16 per ounce in 2015, compared with the
2014 target of $18.30
($1 = 0.6424 pounds)
