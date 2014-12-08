Dec 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$ 75 million

Maturity Date August 16, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 100.5825

Payment Date December 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total NZ$ 675 million when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0817659526

