Dec 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Merck KGaA
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 12, 2074
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.274
Spread 218.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 254 basis points
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
ISIN XS1152338072
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 12, 2074
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price par
Spread 241.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 264.9 basis points
Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
ISIN XS1152343668
****
Common Terms
Payment Date December 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank &
Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
