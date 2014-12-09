Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Dec 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Publicis Groupe SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date December 16, 2021
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.4
Yield 1.215 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.4bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
ISIN FR0012384634
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date December 16, 2024
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.307
Yield 1.701 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100bp
Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
ISIN FR001238466
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date December 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BofAML, Citi, Natixis, Societe Generale CIB,
Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, CM-CIC, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law French
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.