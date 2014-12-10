BRIEF-Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding to sell 70 pct stake in real estate unit at 317 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Wendel
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date October 2, 2024
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 103.334
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 167.9bp
Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date December 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB- (S&P)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0012386001
ISIN FR0012199156
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.
* Mandates banks for arranging meetings with investors for the purpose of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Sustainable Bond issuance