Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Wendel

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 2, 2024

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 103.334

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 167.9bp

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date December 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0012386001

ISIN FR0012199156

