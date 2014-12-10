Dec 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement FMSWER Corp

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.750 pct

Reoffer price 98.8810

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt, equivalent to 1.75 pct

January 2017 UKT

Payment Date December 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DB, Natixis & Societe Generale

Ratings BBB- (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling when fungible

ISIN: XS0922187678

Temp ISIN: XS1155711507

