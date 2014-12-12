Dec 12 ChemoCentryx Inc said a
combination of its experimental drug and the standard-of-care
regimen was found to be superior in diabetics with progressive
kidney disease than standard treatment alone.
The Mountain View, California-based company's shares jumped
more than 39 percent to $6.25 in premarket trade on Friday.
The mid-stage study showed that an oral dose of the drug,
CCX140, added to the standard regimen resulted in a
statistically significant reduction in urinary albumin
creatinine ratio (UACR).
A high UACR predicts poor renal outcomes.
The trial tested patients with diabetic nephropathy over 52
weeks.
Diabetic nephropathy is the leading cause of end-stage
renal disease in the United States, resulting in the need for
dialysis or kidney transplantation.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)