Dec 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1

Guarantor Government of Canada through CMHC

Issue Amount C$5.0 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 101.544

Yield 1.676 pct

Spread 34 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct September 2019 CAN

Payment Date December 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BMO, CIBC, RBC & Scotiabank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents (9 cents selling & 6 cents m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total C$10.5 billion

when fungible

ISIN CA13509PEP41

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)