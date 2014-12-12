BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
Dec 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
Guarantor Government of Canada through CMHC
Issue Amount C$5.0 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 101.544
Yield 1.676 pct
Spread 34 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct September 2019 CAN
Payment Date December 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BMO, CIBC, RBC & Scotiabank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents (9 cents selling & 6 cents m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total C$10.5 billion
when fungible
ISIN CA13509PEP41
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.