Dec 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (Goldman Sachs)

Issue Amount NZ$300 million

Maturity Date December 17, 2019

Coupon 5.20 pct

Issue price 99.859

Reoffer price 99.859

Reoffer yield 5.2325 pct

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date December 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, TD & NAB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2-1

ISIN XS1153303810

