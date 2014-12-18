Dec 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.082

Payment Date December 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings AAA (Moody's), Aaa (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 675 million sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN XS1159204640

ISIN XS0922187678

