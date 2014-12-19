Dec 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Stadshypotek AB (publ)

Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown

Maturity Date December 1, 2017

Coupon 3 month stibor + 0.05 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date December 30,2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings Aaa (Stable) (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (K) 1000

Notes The issue size will total 2900 million swedish crown when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006543476

