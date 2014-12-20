DOHA Dec 20 Saudi security forces killed four
militants in a clash in Awamiya region on Saturday, the Interior
Ministry said.
The troops raided a militant hideout in Awamiya town and
killed the four in an exchange of fire. The dead were behind the
killing of a member of the security forces last Sunday, a
ministry spokesman said, quoted by the Saudi state news agency
SPA.
Awamiya has been the focal point of unrest among Saudi
Shi'ites since protests in early 2011 calling for an end to
discrimination against the minority sect and for democratic
reforms in the Sunni monarchy.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Angus MacSwan)