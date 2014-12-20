DOHA Dec 20 Saudi security forces killed four militants in a clash in Awamiya region on Saturday, the Interior Ministry said.

The troops raided a militant hideout in Awamiya town and killed the four in an exchange of fire. The dead were behind the killing of a member of the security forces last Sunday, a ministry spokesman said, quoted by the Saudi state news agency SPA.

Awamiya has been the focal point of unrest among Saudi Shi'ites since protests in early 2011 calling for an end to discrimination against the minority sect and for democratic reforms in the Sunni monarchy. (Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Angus MacSwan)