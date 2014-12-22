Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* Kirin Holdings says Yoshinori Isozaki, who currently heads both Kirin Brewery as well as Kirin's other beverage businesses, to become Chief Executive Officer

* He will replace Senji Miyake, who will become Chairman

* Appointments to be effective from around end March 2015 after general shareholders' meeting Further company coverage: (Reporting by Edwina Gibbs)