TOKYO Dec 26 Quarterly pricing negotiations
between Japanese aluminium buyers and global miners are set to
continue next month as buyers are refusing to pay higher
premiums for January-March shipments, five sources said on
Friday.
It is unusual for the two sides not to reach agreement
before the beginning of the quarter, but the sources said there
remains a gap between producers' offers and buyers' bids.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal, and the
premiums for primary metal shipments that it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
For October-December, Japanese buyers mostly agreed to pay a
record premium of $420 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, up 3-5 percent
from the previous quarter. This year, Major Japan Port (MJP)
premiums have risen 64 percent.
Earlier this month, three top producers asked Japanese
buyers to pay record premiums of $435-$440 per tonne for
January-March deliveries, up as much as 4.8 percent from the
previous quarter, citing higher U.S. spot premiums triggered by
solid demand and smelter shutdowns that have squeezed metal
supplies, the sources said.
One producer has lowered its offer to $430 while another
one had come down to $425 by Friday, five buyer sources said.
"But we still can't make a compromise as spot premiums are
lower here and inventories at Japanese ports have built up as
suppliers had brought the metal to Japan amid weak demand
elsewhere in Asia," a Tokyo-based source at one end-user said.
Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports hit a record
high at the end of November on rising imports and softer demand.
"We don't mind continuing negotiations until late January,"
one buyer source said.
Two other buyer sources, however, said they were getting
closer to settling at around $425 while another source at a
trading house said he heard some deals had been done at $425.
Most Japanese buyers are expected to take next week off for
New Year holiday and return to work on Jan 5.
The quarterly pricing negotiations have been carried out
between Japanese buyers and miners including Rio Tinto
, BHP Billiton and Alcoa.
Global aluminium premiums are expected to reach record highs
by mid-2015 on a supply deficit in the United States and Europe,
according to a Reuters survey.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)