Jan 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Abn Amro Bank NV

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 6, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 80bp

Issue price 101.92355

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 34bp

Payment Date January 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMOrgan

Ratings A (Moody's), A2 (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext-Amsterdam

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.58 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1040422526

Temporary ISIN XS1165497782

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)