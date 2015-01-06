Jan 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Of Nova Scotia
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date November 2, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp
Reoffer price 100.031
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 18bp
Payment Date January 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Scotiabank, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 550 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS1132514172
