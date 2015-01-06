Jan 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Of Nova Scotia

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date November 2, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp

Reoffer price 100.031

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 18bp

Payment Date January 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Scotiabank, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 550 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS1132514172

