HONG KONG Jan 8 Moody's Investors Service began an appeal on Thursday against a decision by Hong Kong's markets watchdog to fine the ratings agency $3 million for a report that raised concerns about corporate governance at some Chinese companies.

The case before the Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal (SFAT) comes amid growing investor scrutiny of Chinese companies as Beijing opens up its mainland stock market, and renewed attention from short-sell research firms hoping to sniff out corporate fraud.

After a brief procedural hearing, the tribunal adjourned the case to September. A spokesman for Moody's said it would not be appropriate to comment while the case is in progress. A spokesman for the SFC declined to comment.

Moody's is seeking to defend the publication of the July 2011 report in which it raised concerns about 49 Chinese companies, most of them listed in Hong Kong, some of which have since run into financial trouble.

According to a Dec. 31 ruling by the SFAT, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) claims the report breached unspecified regulations and has proposed fining Moody's HK$23 million. The SFAT document did not give further details. Ratings agencies in Hong Kong have since June 2011 come under the supervision of the SFC.

Corporate governance activists and analysts say the SFC's proposed penalty, which accounts for three quarters of the value of all fines levied by the regulator in 2013, is a worrying development for independent research at a time when demand for insight into Chinese companies is rising.

"This is very unfortunate and raises the spectre of ongoing regulatory crackdown on providers of research," said Charles Macgregor, head of Asia at Lucror Analytics, an independent credit research firm. "The Moody's report was one of the most important pieces of research concerning Chinese companies."

As of Wednesday, shares in 40 companies covered by the report were trading below their prices prior to the report's publication, while the Hong Kong index has risen 5.1 percent over that period, according to Reuters data.

One company, LDK Solar, has since gone bankrupt and another, Sino-Forest, is being investigated for fraud. Property developers Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd and Agile Property Holdings Ltd, which were also named by the report, have also run into financial difficulties. ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)