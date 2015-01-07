Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Societe Generale
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2017
Coupon 3 months Euribor + 27 basis points
Issue price par
Reoffer price par
Discount Margin 3 months Euribor + 27 basis points
Payment Date January 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
