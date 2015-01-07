Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BNG
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14,2022
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.293
Reoffer yield 0.478 pct
Spread 35.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the DBR
Payment Date January 14,2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi,Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
