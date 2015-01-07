Jan 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM Corp
Guarantor CIBC Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp
Payment Date January 15, 2018
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CIBC & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1165983450
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)