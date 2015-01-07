Jan 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2025
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.785
Yield 1.273 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.3bp
over the 1.0 pct 2024 DBR
Payment Date January 14, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1166201035
