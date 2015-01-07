Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kingdom of Belgium

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 22, 2025

Coupon 0.8 pct

Reoffer price 99.177

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 41.2 basis points

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, BNPP, ING & NATIXIS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P) &

AA (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 0.01

Governing Law Belgian

ISIN BE0000334434

