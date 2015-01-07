Jan 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 109.028

Spread Minus 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.4bp

Over the February 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole, Nomura, Rabo, RBC CM & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1068872925

