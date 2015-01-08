Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Berlin
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2025
Coupon 0.7 pct
Reoffer price 100.39
Yield 0.66 pct
Payment Date January 14, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deka & LBB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issunace Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)