Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2015

Coupon 3month Euribor + 40 basis points

Reoffer price par

Payment Date January 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1167308128

