Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower DVB Bank SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.674

Yield 0.61 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ, LBBW & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1166863339

