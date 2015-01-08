Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date Jnauary 13, 2025
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.478
Reoffer yield 1.306 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81.8bp
Over the 1.0 pct 2024 DBR
Payment Date January 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank plc, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1167204699
