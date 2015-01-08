Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower GE Capital UK Funding (GE Capital)

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount 325 million sterling

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 43 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Lloyds

Ratings A1(Moody's) & AA+(S&P),

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1167300497

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)