Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.2 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 26, 2022
Coupon 3-Month Nibor + 3.5bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 26, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees M & U 0.135 pct
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN NO0010729247
