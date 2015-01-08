Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2026

Coupon 8.125 pct

Issue price 100.515

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup,

Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.6 pct selling and 0.325 pct m&u

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1167524922

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)