Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.528

Reoffer price 99.528

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Reg S ISIN XS1167277901

144A ISIN US50048MBW91

