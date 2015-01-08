Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi trnache deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance N.V. (VW)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2018

Coupon 3-month euribor + 30 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 30 basis points

ISIN XS1167637294

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2023

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.082

Reoffer price 99.082

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 77.2 bps

Over the benchmark

ISIN XS1167644407

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2030

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 98.988

Reoffer price 98.988

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 98.5 bps

Over the benchmark

ISIN XS1167667283

* * * *

Common terms

Guarantor Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft

Payment Date January 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & SG CIB

Ratings A3(positive)(Moody's) & A (stable)(S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

