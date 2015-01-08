Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2022
Coupon 1.193 pct
Issue price 99.6150
Reoffer price 99.6150
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN XS1167352613
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2018
Coupon 3-month euribor + 28 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 28 basis points
ISIN XS1167324596
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 8,2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse,Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P) &
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100-1
Governing Law English
