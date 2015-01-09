TAIPEI Jan 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd will sell its lighting unit to Epistar Corp for T$825 million ($25.85 million), the two Taiwan companies said Friday.

After the sale, which will give Epistar a 94 percent stake in TSMC Solid State Lighting Ltd, the world's largest contract chipmaker will exit from operation of the lighting unit, the companies said in a joint statement.

As a late entrant into the light emitting diode, or LED, industry, TSMC Solid State Lighting "has struggled to reach profitability" hampered by oversupply and lack of sales channels, the companies said.

For Epistar, a leading firm in Taiwan's LED lighting industry, the chance to work with TSMC through its acquisition will be beneficial, they said. ($1=31.9100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung and J.R. Wu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)