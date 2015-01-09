Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower BMW Finance N.V

Guarantor BMW AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2020

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.98

Yield 0.504 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1168971213

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.208

Yield 1.084 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1168962063

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BBVA, Morgan Stanley, RBS & UNICREDIT

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

