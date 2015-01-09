Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.15 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016