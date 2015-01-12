Jan 12 Philippines' Ayala Land Inc :
* Says raises 16 billion pesos ($357 million) through an
overnight top-up share placement, the single largest
capital-raising exercise in its 23-year history as a listed
company
* Says parent firm Ayala Corp sold 484.84 million
Ayala Land common shares at 33 pesos per share, a 5.7 percent
discount to Friday's closing price
* Proceeds will support the 100 billion pesos capital
expenditure programme for 2015 involving office, residential and
commercial developments
* UBS AG acted as the sole bookrunner, with Goldman
Sachs (Asia) Llc as co-lead manager and BPI Capital
Corp as domestic co-bookrunner
