Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower PSP Swiss Property AG
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 6, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.19
Reoffer price 100.19
Yield 0.98 pct
Payment Date February 6, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR, UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0262881458
