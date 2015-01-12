Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date January 22, 2020
Coupon 4.25 pct
Yield 4.25 pct
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's) & BB (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
