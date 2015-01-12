BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says FY profit RMB607 mln, up 26.5pct
* FY profit for the year RMB607 million an increase of 26.5pct
Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2021
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 5bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000EAA0S63
* Rights issue of one fully paid share in Ironbark for every 8 ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: