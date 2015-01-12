Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA (BNPP)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2017

Coupon 3-month euribor + 20 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 20 basis points

Payment Date January 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nykredit Markets & RBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1169537492

