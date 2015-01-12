Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA (London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2022

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.468

Yield 0.954 pct

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date January 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole- CIB, BBVA, Commerzbank, Danske Bank,

& Standard Chartered

Ratings A2- (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listed Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1169630602

