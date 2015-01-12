Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Credit Agricole SA (London Branch)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2022
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.468
Yield 0.954 pct
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date January 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole- CIB, BBVA, Commerzbank, Danske Bank,
& Standard Chartered
Ratings A2- (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listed Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1169630602
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)