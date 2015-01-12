Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower GE Capital European Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 38bp
ISIN XS1169331367
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2022
Coupon 0.80 pct
Reoffer price 99.581
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 72.8bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR
ISIN XS1169353254
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & ING
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)