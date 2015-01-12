Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Prudential Plc
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date January 19, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.734
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT
Payment Date January 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan,
RBC Capital Markets & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1169595854
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)