Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Prudential Plc

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date January 19, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.734

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT

Payment Date January 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan,

RBC Capital Markets & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1169595854

