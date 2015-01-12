Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2023

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.446

Yield 3.33 pct

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps, equivalent to 311.9 basis points

Over 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, MUFG &

Societe Generale

Ratings Ba1 - (Moody's), BB+ (S&P) &

BBB - (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1169832810

