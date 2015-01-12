BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says FY profit RMB607 mln, up 26.5pct
* FY profit for the year RMB607 million an increase of 26.5pct
Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Macquarie Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.247
Yield 1.238 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 109.7bp
over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ING, Macquarie Bank, Societe Generale CIB & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1169353338
* Rights issue of one fully paid share in Ironbark for every 8 ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: