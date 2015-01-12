BRIEF-Ironbark Capital announces capital raising of up to $7.1 mln
* Rights issue of one fully paid share in Ironbark for every 8 ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
