EU lawmakers Says Brexit can be revoked - draft position
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Parliament said in a draft position paper on Wednesday that Brexit can be revoked.
Jan 13 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 20-40 percent y/y at 407.44-475.35 million yuan ($65.70-76.65 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DCrnWg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2012 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Parliament said in a draft position paper on Wednesday that Brexit can be revoked.
* Song Rui Lin has been appointed as a non-executive director of company Source text ( http://bit.ly/2njzTVf ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)